WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is releasing a statement about the detention of Heber Jeffs in the Ward County Detention Center.

According to a news release, this information has been requested by multiple states.

On February 11, 2023, Heber Pearson Jeffs was booked into the Ward County Detention Center on a Piute County, State of Utah arrest warrant for Child Kidnapping, which is a First Degree Felony.

On February 13, 2023, Jeffs appeared before Judge Todd Cresap in regard to the extradition back to the State of Utah.

Jeffs waived extradition back to Piute County. The county has been advised Jeffs is in custody and is waiting to be transferred back.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department does not have any further information to share concerning his arrest, the victim, or any other details about the investigation.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department was not a part of his arrest or transport to the Ward County Detention Center.