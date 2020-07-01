Utility shutoffs to resume soon

As coronavirus fears seem to lessen, for some, those fears may still loom in the form of utility shutoffs.

With millions out of work and unable to pay their bills, many utility companies put a temporary hold on cutting service to customers who fell behind on their bills.

But as things get back to a new normal, utility companies are going to start requesting payment again, and that includes here in North Dakota.

KX News spoke with the Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman who says shut-offs will resume Sept. 1, but those who are behind are urged to call them now and work things out.

“Next week we’re going to start sending out bill inserts, messaging on bills, some auto calls to customers who are behind on payments encouraging them to call in and talk to us to try to set up a payment plan,” said MDU Spokesman Mark Hanson.

He adds payment plans are normally three months.

But because of the pandemic, customers will have to option to extend that to as much as 12 months.