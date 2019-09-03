UTTC Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

Live Now
United Tribes Technical College kicked off its 23rd annual Tribal Leaders Summit Tuesday, focusing on topics affecting the Native American community.

North Dakota officials, Senator Kevin Cramer and the chairman of the U.S. Senate Indian Affairs Committee addressed critical issues including ways to improve public health, health care, and education. 

The panel is part of the events and activities celebrating United Tribes Technical College’s 50th anniversary.

“I have learned a lot from the college in regards to workforce and regards to my education,” said Mandi Hairy Shirt, chairperson of the tribal summit. “Celebrating the 50th shows how many indigenous minds came from this college and how many are still out there striving to do things and getting better and continuing more of their education.” 

The Tribal Leaders Summit will run until Thursday, September 5th. On Friday, September 6th, the annual United Tribes Powwow gets underway, running until Sunday. Other activities include a softball tournament and a buffalo/beef feed. All proceeds from the week of events will go toward scholarships for students at UTTC. 

