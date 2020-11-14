Coronavirus
UTTC continuing virtual learning for spring semester

United Tribes Technical College will be continuing their virtual synchronous learning structure into the spring.

With the ongoing pandemic, the college feels it’s best for students and staff to keep the learning model that they have been following all year.

The only students that will be doing any face-to-face instruction are those enrolled in Career and Technical Education courses.

UTTC is also keeping measures in place to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

“The other part is when students go into a building, they’re required to get a temperature check. And then they’re allowed access, but they’re also required to put a mask on. We have masks available. And there’s also sanitizer available to make sure that they’re safe,” said Leander McDonald, President of UTTC.

Housing and dorms will remain open, but students who choose to stay on campus after the Thanksgiving break are highly recommended to get a weekly test done.

