UTTC giving full-time students $150 check for food, gas expenses

United Tribes Technical College is giving a one-time, $150 check to full-time students who are in need of food, gas, internet hotspots or other COVID-19 related costs.

You can apply for this emergency fund at https://uttc.dreamkeepers.org. When asked about the purpose of your request, click on “Other” and enter “COVID-19”. You don’t have to upload anything to the app to receive the emergency funds.

UTTC said to make sure we have your correct mailing address because a check will be made out to you and mailed. No checks will be picked up due to social distancing practices.

And if you need to change your mailing address, send your name, ID and correct mailing address to address_priority@uttc.edu.