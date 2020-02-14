UTTC Hosts Annual Event for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A day meant for love is bringing together a community, and providing a little healing and hope.

“Today is a celebration of hope and community coming together. And you know Valentine’s Day is all about love and so that’s one of the reasons that it’s really important to host events like,” shared Sheridan McNeil, the United Tribes and Technical College Career and Technical Education Director.

Each year, they remember their hearts event takes place to raise awareness about the ongoing problem of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Red dresses hang around the UTTC gym to represent those who have gone missing.

“We have different sizes, different styles, different lengths because they’re all different kind of women who have gone missing. They come from different backgrounds, different heritages, different tribes different families, different values,” shared guest speaker Swan American Horse.

This year, event coordinators expanded to Missing and Murdered Indigenous People as it’s not only women going missing.

UTTC President Dr. Russ McDonald said hosting events like this helps bring awareness to not only students but also the Native American community.

“We’re not only fulfilling our educational role but are also looking at our societies and how we can help them through education that is culturally based,” shared McDonald.

Hope is the message as attendees gather and march to raise awareness about MMIP.

This is the third year for the remember their hearts event. Each year as the crowd grows as does the event. The event also celebrated the safe return of Kara Mauai who was missing for two months before being found in January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14"

Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BONITA THE PUPPY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BONITA THE PUPPY"

Long-lasting love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-lasting love"

Boys Hockey 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey 2.13.20"

College Basketball 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 2.13.20"

Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball"

Girls HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Bball"

Dickinson Trinity Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Trinity Bball"

Boys HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey"

Hazen Bison Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Bison Bball"

School Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Lunch Debt"

Spring Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Flooding"

Flood Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Training"

Emmons County Crime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons County Crime"

Gordan Kahl Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordan Kahl Anniversary"

Girls Who Code

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Who Code"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13"

Downtown Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Mural"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge