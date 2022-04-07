It was a jobs fair with a slightly different twist at the United Tribes Technical College.

Billed as a Career Festival, the casual environment with food, music and prizes was designed to help alleviate some of the anxiety of those who may never have applied for work or have been out of the workforce for some time.

The meeting area at the college was full of employers hoping to find employees to join their company or organization.

The organizer of the job festival says it’s clear from the number and variety of companies attending that there are jobs open in nearly all sectors.