UTTC Powwow Brings Millions into the Capital City

For decades the United Tribes Technical College puts on a celebration of Native American culture and history. But it’s not just a festival for the locals. Tribal members travel from across the country, and down from Canada, to join in.

All of this started with just one family’s mission.

Powwow Committee Chair Katt Chapin says, “They just got together and created a committee and just started this powwow, and we’re 50 years later.”

The 2019 UTTC Powwow is just ramping up. The college usually expects about 25,000 people to come out over the course of the weekend, but this being the 50th anniversary, the count is expected to be even higher.”

Chapin shares, “Oh gosh, there are thousands. Thousands of people come out to this. It’s a big impact for the Bismarck-Mandan area.”

But just how much does the capital city rake in on powwow weekend?

Between hotels, restaurants and other tourism dollars, the Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau estimates, it will generate $1.3-million.

UTTC’s College Relations Director expects it’s much higher. He says they conducted an economic study years ago, that estimated the powwow brings $4.2 million into the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Brent Kleinjan, the College Relations Director adds, “Some years are a little bit bigger or a little bit smaller than others, but we see a lot of the same performers and contestants and families come back every year.”

Mike Peterson has traveled from Fort Pierce South Dakota to set up a vendor booth here for the past 12 years. He says he always brings home a good profit.

The Dakota Emporium Trading Post Owner says, “I’m doing right now at my age, about 10 powwows a year and this is in the top five.”

Kleinjan says between the vendors, donors and all of the events, they see about half a million dollars is spent at the campus alone. Then there’s the money raised at the powwow that goes directly back into the school, most of it is given to students as scholarships.

Kleinjan explains, “Last year I believe our profit was $58,000, so $8,000 went to a food pantry and then 50,000 went directly to students.”

