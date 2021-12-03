UTTC shows off new cafeteria with ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting was held on United Tribes Technical College’s campus Friday to unveil their freshly renovated cafeteria.

The renovation included giving the dining area a modern look, new counter space and more open areas.

“What I think is so important about the adaptation of this building is that it’s really going to enhance the safety of our cafeteria for those who eat here, mainly our students and college students, our elementary students as well as our employees. So we’ll be more able to social distance as they go through the line,

there’s also different space for different age groups. So I think that’s really going to helpful in regard to overall safety,” said UTTC President Leander McDonald.

While the space will primarily be used for student dining, UTTC hopes to use the space for other meetings and events on campus.