UTTC solar panels bringing alternative source of energy to campus

Local News

United Tribes Technical College is adding sources of renewable energy around its campus.

Part of a three-phase project, they are currently installing solar panels over the skills center.

They will also be adding in a greenhouse that will be powered by solar panels and are installing geothermal energy sources as a heating source for one of the buildings.

KX spoke with the Facilities Director on campus who says this is a great way to reduce their carbon footprint.

“I’m proud to say that United Tribes is one of the few tribal colleges and colleges that are working toward that. And so we want to be at the forefront of that and help educate other people and encourage them to go in that route,” shared Melvin Miner, the facilities director for UTTC.

The school has been implementing sustainable energy for a while now. Last year, they added a portable generator that is also powered by solar panels to supply energy for their events.

