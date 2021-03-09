VA health care benefits, vaccinations available to eligible veterans

The pandemic has caused a greater concern for public health.

Mark Landis from the Burleigh County Veteran’s Office says it has provided healthcare for veterans throughout the pandemic — just in different ways.

“They had to make some changes, and they provided more healthcare by tele-video,” he said. “The VA provides a healthcare package and it includes a comprehensive range of medical services.”

As cases go down, he says the facilities are beginning to go back to “pre-COVID operations.”

Mark Mosolf, a retired Army veteran, receives those medical benefits and says that his medications, including both doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, were free of charge.

“I got both shots through the VA, which has helped immensely of course. A lot of people have to wait, and they’re having trouble getting it, and through the VA, it was just a cakewalk,” he said.

Ross Tweten from the Fargo VA health care system says the vaccine is available to anyone enrolled in VA health care, regardless of age. He encourages contacting a local veteran’s service officer to determine eligibility.

The armory in Bismarck is holding a COVID vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 11 starting at 8 a.m.

It’s by appointment only and is free of charge to veterans enrolled in VA health care. To schedule a vaccine, Landis says to contact the VA Clinic.