Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

VA health care benefits, vaccinations available to eligible veterans

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The pandemic has caused a greater concern for public health.

Mark Landis from the Burleigh County Veteran’s Office says it has provided healthcare for veterans throughout the pandemic — just in different ways.

“They had to make some changes, and they provided more healthcare by tele-video,” he said. “The VA provides a healthcare package and it includes a comprehensive range of medical services.”

As cases go down, he says the facilities are beginning to go back to “pre-COVID operations.”

Mark Mosolf, a retired Army veteran, receives those medical benefits and says that his medications, including both doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, were free of charge.

“I got both shots through the VA, which has helped immensely of course. A lot of people have to wait, and they’re having trouble getting it, and through the VA, it was just a cakewalk,” he said.

Ross Tweten from the Fargo VA health care system says the vaccine is available to anyone enrolled in VA health care, regardless of age. He encourages contacting a local veteran’s service officer to determine eligibility.

The armory in Bismarck is holding a COVID vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 11 starting at 8 a.m.

It’s by appointment only and is free of charge to veterans enrolled in VA health care. To schedule a vaccine, Landis says to contact the VA Clinic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/9

Spring Break Plans

National Day Calendar: National Meatball Day

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9

Amber's Tuesday Morning Storm Team Forecast 3/9

Superheroes

Class B Basketball

BPS Gets Indian Education Director

Midwest Living

KX Storm Team Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/8

Blessing Bank

Parkinson's Month

Supreme Court

Election Funding

Hate Crime Bill

ATW: Minot Cheer

ATW: Mic'd Up w/ Glenburn Girl's Basketball

ATW: Chatting w/ the Champs BHS Wrestling

ATW: WDA Recap

Remarkable Woman Jill Wiese

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News