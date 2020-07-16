Vaccine shows promise according to North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist

We continue our COVID-19 North Dakota watch with the state’s Chief Health Strategist.

Weeks ago, we discussed a promising cure. The experimental vaccine is being developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.

Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says the goal of a vaccine is to develop herd immunity.

He says this means we need to develop a vaccine that can prevent COVID-19 in at least two-thirds of the population.

“So if a vaccine only works half of the time, or pick whatever the number is: 75 percent of the time, but only half of the people get vaccinated, then we don’t have enough people to get what we call herd immunity. And while the vaccine may protect the individual, it doesn’t protect the community,” Dr. Wynne elaborated.

He says a small trial released by Moderna this week was promising. But he emphasizes, the study only included a few dozen people, and he says not to expect a vaccine in the year 2020.