Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Vaccine shows promise according to North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We continue our COVID-19 North Dakota watch with the state’s Chief Health Strategist.

Weeks ago, we discussed a promising cure. The experimental vaccine is being developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.

Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says the goal of a vaccine is to develop herd immunity.
He says this means we need to develop a vaccine that can prevent COVID-19 in at least two-thirds of the population.

“So if a vaccine only works half of the time, or pick whatever the number is: 75 percent of the time, but only half of the people get vaccinated, then we don’t have enough people to get what we call herd immunity. And while the vaccine may protect the individual, it doesn’t protect the community,” Dr. Wynne elaborated.

He says a small trial released by Moderna this week was promising. But he emphasizes, the study only included a few dozen people, and he says not to expect a vaccine in the year 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Sandemic Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandemic Volleyball"

Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate"

New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college"

Home Schooling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Schooling"

Lights and Sirens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lights and Sirens"

STEM Camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEM Camp"

School Needs Smart Boards

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Needs Smart Boards"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15"

Bridge Moving Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Moving Day"

Williston Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Construction"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

MPS Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Plan"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15"

NDC JULY 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 15"

Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

NJCAA Announcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "NJCAA Announcement"

Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bull Moose Baseball"

Independent baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss