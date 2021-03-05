Vaccines Available: Phase 1C begins at First District Health Unit, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health

Syringes are pictured on a table as volunteers learn how to administer an injection during a vaccinator training day lesson ran by the St John’s Ambulance in Canary Wharf, east London, on January 30, 2021. – In a skyscraper in London, around 100 people, most of them without medical qualifications, are training to handle a syringe. They are preparing to join the army of volunteers deployed throughout the United Kingdom to vaccinate against the coronavirus on the chain. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for people in Phase 1C through First District Health Unit, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health.

Phase 1C includes:

National Guard, not previously covered

Workers enabling access to human food (i.e., grocery workers)

Public safety answering points (911)

Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine

Other healthcare/public health workers not included in phase 1A

Freestanding clinical laundries

Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share

Persons age 18 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions

Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated

Information Technology

All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Vaccinations are done by appointment only.

For First District Health Unit: CLICK HERE.

For Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health: CLICK HERE.

For Custer Health: CLICK HERE.

High-risk medical conditions include