Vaccines Available: Phase 1C begins at First District Health Unit, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for people in Phase 1C through First District Health Unit, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health.
Phase 1C includes:
- National Guard, not previously covered
- Workers enabling access to human food (i.e., grocery workers)
- Public safety answering points (911)
- Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine
- Other healthcare/public health workers not included in phase 1A
- Freestanding clinical laundries
- Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share
- Persons age 18 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions
- Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated
- Information Technology
- All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
Vaccinations are done by appointment only.
For First District Health Unit: CLICK HERE.
For Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health: CLICK HERE.
For Custer Health: CLICK HERE.
High-risk medical conditions include
- Cancer
- Chronic lung disease, including COPD
- Serious heart conditions e.g. heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies (also known as heart muscle disease)
- Obesity with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more
- Diabetes
- Chronic kidney disease
- Conditions that cause you to be immunocompromised
- e.g. HIV infection or those with weakened immune systems due to other illnesses or medication
- This group should be aware of the potential for reduced immune response to the vaccine and currently limited safety data of vaccine in this population
- Sickle cell disease
- Pregnancy
- Smoking or history of smoking
- Down Syndrome