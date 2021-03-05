Coronavirus
Vaccines Available: Phase 1C begins at First District Health Unit, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health

Syringes are pictured on a table as volunteers learn how to administer an injection during a vaccinator training day lesson ran by the St John’s Ambulance in Canary Wharf, east London, on January 30, 2021. – In a skyscraper in London, around 100 people, most of them without medical qualifications, are training to handle a syringe. They are preparing to join the army of volunteers deployed throughout the United Kingdom to vaccinate against the coronavirus on the chain. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for people in Phase 1C through First District Health Unit, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health.

Phase 1C includes:

  • National Guard, not previously covered
  • Workers enabling access to human food (i.e., grocery workers)
  • Public safety answering points (911)
  • Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine
  • Other healthcare/public health workers not included in phase 1A
  • Freestanding clinical laundries
  • Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share
  • Persons age 18 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions
  • Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated
  • Information Technology
  • All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Vaccinations are done by appointment only.

For First District Health Unit: CLICK HERE.

For Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health: CLICK HERE.

For Custer Health: CLICK HERE.

High-risk medical conditions include

  • Cancer
  • Chronic lung disease, including COPD
  • Serious heart conditions e.g. heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies (also known as heart muscle disease)
  • Obesity with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more
  • Diabetes
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Conditions that cause you to be immunocompromised
    • e.g. HIV infection or those with weakened immune systems due to other illnesses or medication
    • This group should be aware of the potential for reduced immune response to the vaccine and currently limited safety data of vaccine in this population
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Pregnancy
  • Smoking or history of smoking
  • Down Syndrome

