Vaccines Available: Upper Missouri District Health Unit, Custer Health & Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health

More COVID-19 vaccines are now available through Upper Missouri District Health Unit, Custer Health and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. See if you qualify below:

Upper Missouri District Health Unit

UMDHU has vaccines available for people with two or more high-risk medical conditions, regardless of age.

According to a press release, Pfizer is approved for people 16 and older and will be available at clinics in Crosby, Stanley, Watford City and Williston.

The doses are limited and will be first-come, first-served.

To register for a vaccine, CLICK HERE.

Masks are required, and they are reminding you that you will need to stay for 15 minutes after receiving your vaccine.

Custer Health

Custer Health in Mandan has vaccines available to all individuals listed under the Phase 1B of the state’s priority groups.

According to a press release, Phase 1B includes:

Adults 75 and older

Adults age 65-74 with 2+ underlying health conditions

Other congregate setting residents & staff (e.g. corrections)

Adults age 65-74 with 1 underlying health condition

Adults 65 and older without underlying conditions

People of any age with 2+ underlying conditions

Childcare workers

Preschool and K-12 school workers

To get a vaccine, CLICK HERE to complete Custer Health’s Vaccination Interest Survey.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health

BBPH has vaccines available for people 16 and older with two or more underlying health conditions

To register for a vaccine, CLICK HERE.

According to a press release, if you are unable to complete the online form, contact BBPH for assistance by emailing bbph@bismarcknd.gov or calling 701-355-1540 and selecting Option 1 to speak to a representative.

Underlying Health Conditions

Underlying health conditions are defined as conditions that create an increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. Below is a list, compiled by BBPH: