Vaccines now available for people 75 and older as Phase 1B begins

First District Health Unit now has a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines for people 75 years and older, the first priority group in Phase 1B.

In a press release, FDHU says they’re vaccinating by appointment only and they expect to fill the appointments quickly.

They said because of the limited supply, people who have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days may choose to wait to be vaccinated to allow that dose to go instead to someone with no present immunity.

To make an appointment, call 701-852-1376. If you call for an appointment and there are no time slots available, you are asked to call again another day as mall amounts of the vaccine may become available with very little notice.

Because of the limited vaccine availability, FDHU will not begin vaccinating any other group in Phase 1B at this time.

People in the Phase 1A who have not been vaccinated can also call for appointments at this time.