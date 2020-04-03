Valley View Manor in Velva asks for letters, cards for residents

Valley View Manor residents look forward to receiving mail every day, and now they’re asking for your help.

If you or your children have a moment, Valley View Manor is asking you to consider sending a letter, note, picture, postcard or card to a resident. Valley View Manor will be sure to distribute mail evenly among all the residents.

School kids, residents are curious how you are doing now with school, what you’re learning and how you’re learning it. Farmers and ranchers, residents are curious how it’s going with calves, potential crops and spring work. Those working from home, residents are curious about your workday. They would love to hear from you all.

To send mail:

Valley View Manor Resident

302 Main St. N.

Velva, ND 58790