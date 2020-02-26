Valve leak spills treated produced water in NW North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division reports a valve leak has spilled 105,000 gallons of treated produced water in northwestern North Dakota. The release was reported Monday at Justin SWD 1 saltwater disposal well, about five miles southwest of Tioga.

Bosque Disposal System, LLC reported Tuesday that 2,500 barrels of treated produced water was released due to a valve/piping connection leak. The product was contained on-site and at the time of reporting all of the spill had been recovered. A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor any additional cleanup required.