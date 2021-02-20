Vantis holding drone education Q&A in Williston, Watford City

As more drones continue to take flight around the world, one company is hoping to share the benefits and bring more here to western North Dakota communities.

Vantis, an unmanned aircraft systems network based out of Grand Forks will be in Williston Tuesday at the Overland Aviation Hangar to host an informational session that is open to the public.

The free event will be question and answer style to learn all things about drones.

KX News spoke to those involved who say the benefits of drones are expanding like helping both agriculture and oil companies with aerial inspections and a long list of other things.

“This is aviation technology that is being deployed and we want to make sure that the aviation community in the area has an opportunity to learn more,” Executive Director Nicholas Flom said.

Flom says they will also be in Watford City on Wednesday hosting the same event.

Tuesday, February 23rd, 6:30 pm – Williston Manned Pilot Meeting

Overland Aviation Hangar – 14151 Commerce Drive, Williston, ND 58801

Wednesday, February 24th, 5:30 pm – Watford City Manned Pilot Meeting

Rough Rider Center – 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854