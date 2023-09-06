BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Wednesday, September 6 is National Read a Book Day.

But not everyone has caught the reading bug, that’s something Bismarck library workers are trying to change.

The head of Youth Services at Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library says reading books is educational, entertaining, and relaxing, but it’s so much more.

She shares that reading stimulates brain activity, improves concentration, strengthens memory, and reduces stress.

And for little ones who may treat reading like a chore, the library has some tips for your family to follow.

“Variety is the spice of life, so we have books for every interest here at the library. And you can find something that you are interested in, for all readers. So that would be the main thing, just making sure that there’s a lot of variety to choose from. Kids are usually able to find something they want to read. Just letting them be a part of the selection process of reading,” said Head of Youth Servies, Traci Juhala.

In the wise words of George R.R. Martin, “A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies, the man who never reads lives only one.”

