Vehicle goes over embankment into Missouri River

One person is in custody for DUI and three others are safe after a vehicle was driven into the Missouri river Wednesday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to the 1600 blk of River Rd. for a report of a vehicle in the river.

Officers located four individuals in the parking lot, and an SUV floating down the Missouri River. A 21-year-old was found to be the driver and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

The car went over the embankment when the driver allegedly confused drive for reverse and accelerated. A passenger window was open, and all three passengers and the driver were able to get themselves out of the car. The driver and another passenger were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. After treatment at the hospital, the driver was taken to Burleigh-Morton Detention Center and released on a promise to appear.

The vehicle has been removed from the river with the help of the Burleigh County Dive Rescue and Recovery Team and a local towing company.