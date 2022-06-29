BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A vehicle caught fire on I-94 in Billings County on Tuesday night around 10:18 p.m. MT, causing the eastbound lane of I-94 to be temporarily shut down.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the vehicle was being driven by a 23-year-old man from Everson, WA, and was headed east on I-94 near mile marker 32 in Billings County.

The driver reported hearing a bang and seeing sparks in his review mirror, he then noticed that his vehicle was on fire and pulled over to the side of the road and exited the vehicle.

The NDHP, along with Billings County Rural Fire Department; Billings County Sheriff’s Office; and Golden Valley Sheriff’s Office responded, shutting down the eastbound lane of I-94 while the fire was put out.

It took about 30 minutes to put out the fire and there were no injuries to the driver or first responders.