BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Century Ave from the Best Buy Entrance to Springfield Street in Bismarck is blocked off and traffic is not being allowed in the area following a vehicle rollover accident.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, the intersection of W Interstate Ave and W Century Ave is also barricaded and closed to traffic. They are asking residents to please use alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story, KX News will provide updates as new information is brought in.