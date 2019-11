According to Montana-Dakota Utilities Company, more than 600 people are without power in Bismarck.

On Burleigh and South 12th Street, crews are working to get these powerlines fixed as quickly as they can.

The downed lines are on both sides of the street on 12th.

MDU trucks can be seen here working alongside Burleigh County Sheriff’s office to secure the scene.

MDU said a third party ran into one of the MDU lines, taking down the main power line as well.