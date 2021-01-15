Velva assisted living facility offering twist to bingo games for residents

An assisted living facility in Velva is providing its residents with a new way to connect during the pandemic.

Valley View Manor is beginning Pick-A-Pin Bingo once each month, in which pins and brooches donated by the community will be won as prizes.

The Senior Living manager says she got the idea after hearing from residents who hadn’t been able to shop for new items since March of 2020.

She also hopes the prizes will bring a sense of friendship in a time when family visitation is limited.

“If they find a pin among the ones that are out for display they may connect it to a memory back in time and that leads to a conversation and that leads to a more in-depth friendship with the folks that live up and down the halls,” Emily Tescher Smaltz said.

Anyone interested in donating any pins can drop them off at Dakota Fire Extinguishers in Minot, or directly to Valley View Manor in Velva.