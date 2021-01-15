Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Velva assisted living facility offering twist to bingo games for residents

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An assisted living facility in Velva is providing its residents with a new way to connect during the pandemic.

Valley View Manor is beginning Pick-A-Pin Bingo once each month, in which pins and brooches donated by the community will be won as prizes.

The Senior Living manager says she got the idea after hearing from residents who hadn’t been able to shop for new items since March of 2020.

She also hopes the prizes will bring a sense of friendship in a time when family visitation is limited.

“If they find a pin among the ones that are out for display they may connect it to a memory back in time and that leads to a conversation and that leads to a more in-depth friendship with the folks that live up and down the halls,” Emily Tescher Smaltz said.

Anyone interested in donating any pins can drop them off at Dakota Fire Extinguishers in Minot, or directly to Valley View Manor in Velva.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Turtle Mountain History

Friday, January 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Edward O'Keefe

Coffee Barn

Velva Pin Bingo

Jimmy V's

Back to School

Support Group

Longer School Year?

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Wind tapers and leaves colder temperatures

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 15

NDC JAN 15

WDA Wrestling

Class B Basketball

WDA Boy's Basketball

BPS School Boundary Lines

SYSK Becky Roesler

Full video: President-elect Biden announces coronavirus stimulus plan

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News