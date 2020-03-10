Velva City Auditor: Do not give the tap water to infants

Velva’s drinking water has high levels of nitrate, so residents should not give water to infants under six months old or use the water to make instant formula, said Velva City Auditor Jenny Johns.

Johns also said do not boil the water, and that they are working with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality to resolve the issue.

Adults and children older than six months can drink the tap water. However, if you are pregnant or have specific health concerns, you may wish to consult your doctor.