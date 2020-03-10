Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Velva City Auditor: Do not give the tap water to infants

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Velva’s drinking water has high levels of nitrate, so residents should not give water to infants under six months old or use the water to make instant formula, said Velva City Auditor Jenny Johns.

Johns also said do not boil the water, and that they are working with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality to resolve the issue.

Adults and children older than six months can drink the tap water. However, if you are pregnant or have specific health concerns, you may wish to consult your doctor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep"

Remarkable Women: Erin Huber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Erin Huber"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/10"

Tuesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and warmer"

Arts for All

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arts for All"

Region 7 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Basketball"

Region 5 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Basketball"

Region Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region Basketball"

BSC Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signing"

Vision Zero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero"

Robert One Minute 3-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 8-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 8-9-20"

Caucus Ready

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Ready"

Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lunch Debt"

MSU Student Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Student Center"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny"

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month"

Last look at WDA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last look at WDA"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge