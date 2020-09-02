Velva man accused of trying to strangle woman, assault trooper

VELVA, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors in McHenry County have charged a man with six felonies after he was accused of trying to strangle his child’s mother and stealing a trooper’s baton and using it against him.

Court records say 19-year-old Charles Rill, of Velva, tried to strangle the mother of his 1-year-old son at their apartment last Thursday.

When a Highway Patrol trooper arrived, prosecutors say Rill repeatedly tried to punch him in the face, tried to grab his gun and succeeded in getting his baton which he used to hit the officer in the head.