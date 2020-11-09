Velva organization encouraging community to decorate, spread Christmas cheer early this year

For some, it’s never too early to get into the Christmas spirit and a local organization is encouraging its community members to do just that.

The Velva Association of Commerce is asking community members and businesses to decorate and light up this year like never before.

The president says the city missed out on big events like their 4th of July parade due to the pandemic, so this provides a safe way for people to spread cheer.

“As friends and family, it’s a way that we can all social distance but yet kind of get together and just do the Christmas season. Maybe it’s gonna be a little different this year but it’s something that we can all still do and enjoy,” Velva Association of Commerce President Kristie Hoff said.

On top of community decorating, the organization is planning to host a separate drive-through light show next month.

