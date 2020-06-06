Velva prepares for its opener in summer league baseball

The Velva 39ers also holding their season opener this week as they play host to Beulah tonight. The 39ers add that Beulah is always a well coached ball club every year. Head Coach Brent Engebretson says this will be a measuring stick to see where his team is at. The 39ers feel that consistency on the mound will be key in this game.

Brent Engebretson 39ers Head Coach “High school baseball everybody makes mistakes, we are going to make errors and we all know that. But throwing strikes and being consistent will be good and offense will come as we go. The longer you play, the better you will get.

“Our pitching is going to have to come up big, our hitting is always been consistent and if we just pound the strike zone we will be fine,” Luke Zimmer 39ers pitcher said.

“We just got to play solid baseball and have good fundementals,” Michael Thomas 39ers third baseman said.

Velva won its opening game 3-2.

