Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Velva quilting group continues crafting with purpose during pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

96-year-old Verna Shock is a resident at Valley View Manor in Velva, and a member of a weekly quilting group through Oak Valley Lutheran Church.

“It’s fun to see just the beautiful things we get out of all this stuff and the fact that it’s going to go to somebody that needs it,” quilter Donna Holte said.

The group makes quilts and donates them to various groups in the area, and also gives them to graduating seniors from Velva High School — and the pandemic hasn’t slowed them down.

“It seems like people manage to have excess material that they give to us and that most of our things are made out of new materials with sheets for back and we have lining in them now,” Holte said.

Each member has a specific job, like Shock, who is the designated pinner and has quilts delivered to Valley View so she can still do her part.

Maintenance workers even built a custom table for her to continue her work.

“I’ve been doing it about 30 years I would say and it’s fun,” Shock said.

Shock has been a resident at Valley View since 2017 and even taught piano lessons there until the pandemic began. But, she says, with everything the pandemic has taken, she still loves the opportunity to craft with a purpose.

“We send at least over a hundred quilts a year to missions and I’m happy that I can be working for the Lord,” Shock said.

And she looks forward to the next time she can join her fellow quilters in person, just down the road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Rep. Kelly Armstrong

Long-term Care Bill

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/18

Drinking Bill

Tobacco Bill

Quilting Group

ATW: Deonte Martinez

ATW: Cale Ibach

ATW: Dave Zittleman

After the Whistle: Inside the Play

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/18

Light & scattered snow today and tonight

NDC JAN 18

After the Whistle: Jocelyn Julson

Plays of the week

Dickinson Gymnastics

Rapid testing at Minot schools

Recycling coming to Minot?

Healthcare workers give update

Turtle Mountain vaccine plan

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News