Velva quilting group continues crafting with purpose during pandemic

96-year-old Verna Shock is a resident at Valley View Manor in Velva, and a member of a weekly quilting group through Oak Valley Lutheran Church.

“It’s fun to see just the beautiful things we get out of all this stuff and the fact that it’s going to go to somebody that needs it,” quilter Donna Holte said.

The group makes quilts and donates them to various groups in the area, and also gives them to graduating seniors from Velva High School — and the pandemic hasn’t slowed them down.

“It seems like people manage to have excess material that they give to us and that most of our things are made out of new materials with sheets for back and we have lining in them now,” Holte said.

Each member has a specific job, like Shock, who is the designated pinner and has quilts delivered to Valley View so she can still do her part.

Maintenance workers even built a custom table for her to continue her work.

“I’ve been doing it about 30 years I would say and it’s fun,” Shock said.

Shock has been a resident at Valley View since 2017 and even taught piano lessons there until the pandemic began. But, she says, with everything the pandemic has taken, she still loves the opportunity to craft with a purpose.

“We send at least over a hundred quilts a year to missions and I’m happy that I can be working for the Lord,” Shock said.

And she looks forward to the next time she can join her fellow quilters in person, just down the road.