Velva teachers spread positivity through “Pass the Pencil” video

Keesha Geiger is in her first year as an educator as a second grade teacher at Velva Elementary School.

Like many teachers across the state and the country, Geiger hasn’t physically seen her students since March.

After speaking with fellow teachers in Velva, Geiger offered to put together a fun video in which teachers ‘pass’ a writing utensil to each other, and share an inspirational message for their students.

“One of my co-workers actually came up with the pass the pencil idea, which kind of just became pass the writing utensil or whatever you used to make your poster or your saying. And so I kind of just ran with it and offered to put it together,” Geiger said.

Geiger shared the video via YouTube, along with posting to social media and sharing it on Google classroom.

Geiger meets virtually with her students each morning and said they were excited to see their teachers and get a smile and laugh out of it as well.

“We had a couple of students on our classroom say, ‘Oh we miss you so much too!’ and so, I think they liked it,” Geiger said.

Geiger said the hardest part of distance learning for her is not being able to greet her students and talk with them each day.

“It’s definitely harder emotionally to be away from them because that’s actually my favorite thing about being a teacher is just being with them and joking around with them every day,” Geiger said.

Despite only being able to communicate through video chats and emails, Geiger says the support and positivity from her fellow educators in Velva have helped make the situation more enjoyable.

“Like I say to other people, I work with the best people, some of the best educators,” Geiger said.

You can watch the full ‘Pass the Pencil’ video below.

