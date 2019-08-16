Velva Wildlife Club–teaching everyone how to shoot, hunt and fish safely

It’s no secret North Dakotans love to hunt and fish. The Velva Wildlife Club has been around since 2016 teaching everyone how to shoot, hunt and fish safely.

“We’re just trying to get kids outside again. Get them off electronic devices and back in the outdoors,” said Travis Leier, President.

Last year, the club received a grant from the North Dakota Game and Fish to add an education center where people can take a six-day hunter safety course.

“You get kids that have never shot a gun before again to kids that have some experience, and get them the, I say kids–we get adults in there too. But, get them that hunters education certificate that allows them to go purchase a hunting license and hunt legally….and safely,” said DJ Randolph, Board member.

The education center is just one part of the 52-acre property.

There is a trap range with three trap houses and one of them is ADA compliant.

“Those are all ATA certified trap ranges so they can be used for a high school shooting team,” said Randolph.

There’s also a rifle range and indoor and outdoor archery ranges.

And, if you really want to get in some practice, there is a 3D archery course. It has 23 life-size targets that range from a raccoon to a bull moose. The best part is–everyone has a chance to test their skills.

“For the most part, that trail is completely handicap accessible. We’re trying to make everything we do down here, handicap accessible to try and include everyone,” Randolph said.

The club hosts different events to try and get everyone involved. Right now, the club is looking for range safety officers to volunteer and help run some of the ranges.

“We want this to be a club for the community and that the community wants to come down and help operate and participate in,” Leier said.

To learn more about the club or to get involved, click here.