Vendors from across the US take part in the State Fair

Whether you’re in need of a 5-pound gummy bear, lawn decoration, freshly carved hog logs or a caricature, there’s plenty to choose from to fit your retail needs.

We are putting North Dakota first by gathering some photos of a variety of vendors for you to see.

Hours to shop

Commercial I11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Commercial II10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Commercial III11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Independent Midway11:00 AM – (Until Carnival Closes)
Outdoor11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Our personal favorite was the Hog Logs. Check out these little piggies.

Dennis Willis came from North Carolina to share his hog logs with State Fair goers.
  • The “Winey Pig” made from the cork of a wine bottle.

