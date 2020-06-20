Verendrye Electric in Minot is showing appreciation to its customers with zoo trip

This Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. a trip to the Roosevelt Park Zoo will be completely free.

Customers of the electrical company just need to bring a copy of their bill, or a screenshot of a SmartHub account on their phone.

This also includes entry for immediate family.

Staff says this is just a small way to show customer appreciation as well as give people something fun to do.

“We just feel it’s a good way to say thank you to our members at Vendrye for doing business with us and supporting us, and this year especially we think it’s an awesome idea because outside activities to do in light of recent situations.” Member Service Manager Tom Rafferty said.

Free sunglasses will be up for grabs while supplies last.