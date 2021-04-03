‘Very bad fire’ shuts down Hwy 200 near Grassy Butte

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, there is a “very bad” fire at the north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

A representative with the Forest Service tells KX News the fire is in the north unit on Forest Service land, moving southeast. Airtankers have been called in.

In a Facebook post, NDHP said U.S. 85 is shut down from Watford City to Hwy 200 near Grassy Butte.

The campground and park have been closed and evacuated at this time. NDHP says to please avoid the area until further notice.







KX News is working to learn more about the ongoing situation.