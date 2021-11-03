Veteran-owned small business week marks veterans contribution to the economy

One out of 10 American businesses is owned by a veteran, according to the Small Business Administration.

This week marks Veterans Small Business Week.

Launched by the SBA, it’s set aside to honor the strength and resilience of the veteran business community.

Here in our state, there are more than 6,600 such businesses. Dale McKnight is one of those business owners.

The Vietnam veteran owns a woodworking business in Center.

For the last 30 years, he’s been making homemade cabinets, custom furniture, hunting bows and almost anything you can think of with wood.

McKnight also makes flag cases for other veterans that he gives to families for free.

“We just donate them. Like I said it helps me and keeps me involved in the veterans. Anything to do with the military I have a passion for that, but we’ve been moving quite a few of them. I don’t think the word’s out there quite yet, but,” he said.

Businesses like McKnight’s contribute to employing about five million people in the country. Veterans Small Business Week is to make sure they remain strong.

“We try to provide some educational opportunities for veteran-owned businesses and also highlight veteran-owned small businesses to the community. We have a number of workshops and seminars across the country including in North Dakota that are hosted by a variety of SBA offices and resource partners,” said McKnight.

These workshops tackle topics ranging from starting your own business, financing a business and marketing among others.

If you are a veteran-owned business, there is still time to take part in these educational and networking events.

The workshops are online and can be found here or you visit the Veteran Business Outreach Program website here.