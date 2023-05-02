MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to Veterans Affairs, about 16 veterans die by suicide every single day in this country. To prevent this number from going up, one local nonprofit spoke with Congressman Kelly Armstrong for help on the national level.

Together With Veterans has only one chapter in North Dakota, and it’s located in Minot.

“We’re hoping to positively impact rural veteran suicide through the creation of community, a sense of community,” said Executive Director, Randy McDonald, “and a sense of purpose for the veterans, their families, and servicemembers.”

On Tuesday, members of the nonprofit spoke with Congressman Armstrong about what the organization does and why funding is so important for the group. And Representative Armstrong agrees that more work needs to be done to help prevent suicide in the military community.

“We have a long way to go, but we’ve gotten a lot better about talking about mental health, talking about addiction, talking about some of those things,” Armstrong stated. “But the manifestation that happens with our military veterans often differ, whether it’s PTSD, or different issues, and different stressors. Even in the scope of what we’re doing, we have to figure out a better way. Far too many veterans commit suicide.”

The group doesn’t just serve veterans, it also serves current active-duty members and their families.

“All active duty will end up being veterans, at some point they’ll be a veteran,” noted McDonald. “And it’s important to impact them now to de-stigmatize seeking mental wellness assistance. Giving that mental wellness assistance early, maintaining mental wellness, making sure your family has access to mental wellness — it all impacts the grand scheme of mental wellness for the veteran.”

Together with Veterans is also the national pilot program for CoPilot — where service members, veterans, and their families can speak to a mental health counselor anonymously and for free.

“It’s text-based,” said McDonald. “There’s no app to download, and it is speaking with a mental wellness professional. And it’s 24/7, 365 days a year. If you wake up at 3 o’clock in the morning.”

Since this is the first launched program, it currently costs the nonprofit $1 per subscriber — but in November, it will go up to $10. Together With Veterans also offers peer-to-peer support counseling — as well as hosts events in the community for vets, active duty service members, and their families.

You can learn more about Together with Veterans by visiting their website.