Veteran who fundraised for DAPL protest sues Bismarck, Hertz

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former U.S. Marine who launched a fundraising effort to bring military veterans to join a protest camp of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota in 2017 has sued the city of Bismarck and a rental company over a rental car dispute that resulted in a warrant for his arrest.

Michael Wood Jr. raised $1.2 million as part of a campaign to support the pipeline protest. However, a dispute over a Suburban Wood rented, then abandoned after a blizzard, led to Bismarck police issuing a warrant for his arrest. Hertz says the lawsuit misrepresents the facts of what happened.