Veterans and Families Reflect Back on 9/11

It was a somber evening at the North Dakota National Guard Headquarters as veterans, families, and supporters gathered in remembrance.

It’s the 18th anniversary of 9/11, but for some, memories of September 11th, 2001 are still haunting.

By the memorial, dozens took the time to reflect. Even though North Dakota is well over 1,000 miles away from New York City, it was an event that rocked the country coast-to-coast.

One local veteran was on active duty in New York City at the time.

The Navy Veteran, Brian Keller shares, “I just remember the maintenance schedule for the fighters was called off. Why? Because a plane had hit the World Trade Center, and then another.”

Chaplain for the North Dakota National Guard Jon Wymer adds, “Let’s remember what happened, but let’s also live by the example. When something happens that you didn’t expect, step up to the plate and be a hero. I think everyone can learn something from that.”

The memorial they gathered around was dedicated ten years ago, on September 11th, 2009. It honors 28 North Dakota service members who lost their lives in the global war on terrorism.