BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Monday afternoon, a busload of patriotic musicians made the trip to Bismarck to play at the state capitol.

The Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band includes nearly 60 men and women, some of whom are military veterans and over the ages of 80 and 90.

Director Aaron Romaine says the group has been around for over 20 years. Romaine says the band plays not only out of patriotism but also to stir up fond memories from their audience.

“We’ll play a medley, say from the 50s, a jazz medley,” explained Romaine, “and we’ll have a person in an assisted living facility come up to us after and tell us about her husband, who has since passed. But they met in a ballroom and that was one of the songs that they played.

After leaving the capitol on Monday, the group also performed at Touchmark in Bismarck for residents there, before returning to Fargo.