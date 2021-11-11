Veteran’s Day breakfast benefits local American Legion chapter

All day our community has been celebrating veterans everywhere and especially here in the Peace Garden State.

American Legion Post 26 and the Minot Air Force Base Boy Scouts held their annual Veteran’s Day Pancake Breakfast.

The breakfast was open for all to enjoy and guests were asked for free-will donations.

The Commander of Post 26 says all of this is just to give back to the community that continues to give to it.

“It is my benefit and honor,” said Millo Wallace. “Every veteran we help is a benefit to a veteran. It’s always nice for our side, but we always look for the veterans. We’re here to help veterans.”

The pancake breakfast has been held for over 10 years.