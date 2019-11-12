Veterans Day Ceremony at the State Capitol

In the U.S., there are 18.2 million living veterans.

Nearly 150 of them were at the North Dakota Heritage Center today for a ceremony in their honor.

Veterans Day is celebrated throughout the country in different ways across the nation — from parades to free meals.

At the State Capitol, nearly 300 people came together to honor men and women from all military branches.

Across the auditorium, veterans and their loved ones stood tall as the ceremony began with the national anthem and pledge of allegiance.

Veterans who served in various wars were honored, including a World War II veteran who received a standing ovation.

Delvin Owen served as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the Navy and was stationed in the South Pacific.

“It’s just nice to be honored. Hope that everybody does feel that they treat veterans good. It helps,” said Owen.

As the ceremony ends, people walk over to a memorial to observe a globe where the sun shines through at 11 o’clock on the state of North Dakota.

At the All Veterans Memorial stands columns with the names of men and women who gave their lives in times of war.

“This is pretty special to me because some of the people I served with their names are actually on these plaques,” said Vietnam Veteran, Mike Baltzer.

There are currently over 4,000 names listed and new names are always added. The names are from people who lost their lives in World War I, World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and Gulf War.