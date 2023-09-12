BELCOURT, N.D. (KXNET) — Veterans are usually honored when they have passed, however, one man had a different idea.

Richard Marcellais says he asked the American Legion Post 262 if he could put on a ceremony to honor the veterans who served in the Korean War and it was approved.

Marcellais says this is close to his heart. His uncle served in the Korean War which is a part of why he wanted to honor these men.

“I thought it was a good idea because Korean veterans are in their 80s and 90s and I always say it’s nice to honor somebody when they are alive, instead of honoring them after they have passed on. And that is my theory,” said Richard Marcellais, a veteran service officer of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

Marcellais says he bought eagle trophies and books, which he gave to the veterans, and they were also presented by the American Legion.

An eagle represents the highest honor in Native American culture. They were engraved with their name, rank, and years they served in Korea.

Veteran Raymond L. Belgarde, who served in Vietnam and Korea with the U.S. Marines from 1953 to 1956, received the National Defense Service Medal and Korean Service Medal.

Two of the veterans did not show up, and four of them who were killed in action, were honored along with a moment of silence for them.

Willie LaFrance, Alfred LaVille, Eugene Falcon, and Lavern Gohl all served in the U.S. Army, and are no longer with us.

Most of the Korean veterans were at a loss for words, however, reporter Corbin Warnock was able to speak with one and have a glimpse of his experience.

“Well, in this case, we belonged to the 65th Triple Anti-Aircraft Artillery, and the radar operator locates the item in the sky,” said Veteran John “Jack” Lunday.

He turns 91 on October 6. Lunday and his wife have 11 kids: nine boys and two girls.

These veterans did not choose to join the Armed Forces when they were drafted. But, they were thankful that Marcellais did this for them.

For those who attended the Powwow, there were vendors along with tribal traditions.

Marcellais said he would bend over backward for veterans.