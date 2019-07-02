Veteran’s Memorial Ballpark get dedicated by American Legion Post 40

The American Legion Post 40 celebrated its 100th anniversary by remembering American veterans at the Veteran’s Memorial Ballpark in Mandan last week. Flags were flown at half staff that day in honor of those who’ve fallen, in ceremonies that rededicated the recently renovated facility.

The Veteran’s Memorial Ballpark is located across the Missouri River at 501 3rd Street SW in Mandan. It underwent a $2.5 million renovation project and was finished in May of this year. The renovation consisted of artificial turf, renovated dugouts, locker rooms, umpire room, and grandstands.















For the full rundown of all the ballpark features go here.

