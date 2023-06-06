BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This weekend, four local members of the ND National Guard — each of which died during military service in Iraq and Afghanistan –will be honored during the dedication of a new memorial at Heroes Park.

The Heroes Plaza, located inside the park, features a Memorial Wall which recognizes the 14 ND National Guard soldiers who died in service during the Global War on Terrorism, as well as a Battle Cross statue featuring a rifle, boots, and helmet.

The honoring of the four ND National Guard will take place on Saturday, June 10, at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend the dedication.

The day’s events will also include the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Heroes Park in Bismarck’s Clear Sky Addition. In addition to the plaza, the new park includes an accessible playground and picnic shelter, as well as open play space. This new area was donated to Bismarck Parks and Recreation District last year and will be maintained for the public by the city Parks and Recreation Department.

Following the event, a free lunch will be served at the Bismarck Amvets Club, located at 2402 Railroad Avenue.