Veteran’s Memorial Wall in Mandan looking for public input on repairs, renovations

The Veteran’s Memorial Wall in Mandan commemorates veterans serving from World War I all the way to the War On Terror.

However, it’s been feeling the effects of North Dakota’s extreme weather over the years.



The Morton County Veteran’s Services Office is asking for the public’s input on whether or not to reconstruct the Veteran’s Memorial Wall or to repair what’s already standing.

The wall – constructed in 1955 – lists the names of veterans from Morton County that paid the ultimate price.

Veterans can be found all over Morton County, including serving on the county commission.

Ray Morrell, a Marine Corps veteran and Morton County Commissioner, said, “What the wall means to me is, a place that, myself as a veteran, I can look at that wall. I can see the names on that wall. I can place their service, their history, their sacrifice to that wall.”

However, the wall has not exactly stood the test of time.

Mitchell Erhardt, the Morton County Veterans Service Officer, said, “What creates the stucco on the outside has gotten soft. So you can press on it in places and you can feel that it’s starting to deteriorate from the inside.”

The county commission has been discussing the topic of repairing the wall for several years now.

They have placed multiple options on their website to see how the public would like to move forward.

“To fix it, and leave the nameplates that are on it just like it is, or to construct a new structure with the same nameplates, or create something totally different,” said Erhardt.

Since the wall is a part of the courthouse structure, repairs on the wall would come out of the county budget.

However, the original construction was funded by veterans services groups and the county would accept donations to help preserve or reconstruct the structure.

There are also Medal of Honor recipients from Morton County on the wall, which is the highest military honor.

Click here to give your input on what should happen with the memorial wall.