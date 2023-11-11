MOHALL, N.D. (KXNET) — Veterans gave a lot for our country, and one local city has given back to them in a big way.

Veterans who served our nation were honored with a quilt and a special coin at the Mohall High School Gym on Veterans Day.

“Peace and Honor Quilts of Valor is part of the national foundation, Quilts of Valor Foundation, and we are a group here in Minot, North Dakota that makes quilts that we award to veterans and service members that have been touched by war,” said Lynn Heald, group leader for Peace and Honor Quilts of Valor.

Nominating a veteran to receive a quilt, no matter how far they live from you, is possible.

All you have to do is go to their website and fill out an application with the veteran’s information.

“It is a real honor, because my husband is retired military, and I have worked with the military for 35 years. So, being able to give back to the veterans who have done so much for us and to continue my love of quilting, it is just an honor to be able to do something for them,” said Heald.

Clint Bickle got to give back by emceeing the event. Serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1987 to 2007, he has been around the world. Desert Storm and Kuwait are some places he has served.

“It means a lot to me, because as far as veterans goes, it is not just the ones that are serving now. Folks that have served in the past. It’s also folks that aren’t even around anymore,” said Clint Bickle, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.

KX News spoke with another veteran, who served in Germany from 1964 to 1966 in the Army as a battery clerk. Kava says it means a lot, and he is very honored.

“I am going to give it to my sister. The reason for that is my brother-in-law, her husband, died of cancer, and he was in the service and he cannot receive this. So, I am going to give it to my sister in honor of my brother-in-law, Larry,” said Kava, an Army Veteran.

Vietnam Veteran Gene Glessing, after serving three years in the Army as a company commander, joined the Air National Guard in Fargo, where he spent 25 years as a civil engineer officer.

“The coin goes into a cabinet, where I got other coins I received over the years, and the quilt will go on my bed,” said Gene Glessing, Vietnam Veteran Army and Air National Guard.

He says it means a lot to him and to so many others like him.

After the ceremony there were military trucks and equipment outside for all to see. Families and organizers there want to again say thank you all very much for your service.