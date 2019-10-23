Veterans Social Group Inspired By Community Support

Richard Reuer, a military veteran, has always had a heart for giving.

Seven years ago, he started with a pen and paper.

“I started with another program back in 2012 by just sending out keepsake memorial sympathy cards to fallen veterans families and giving them information about what we do at a military funeral when we give their spouses military last rights,” said Reuer.

As years passed, Reuer wanted to do more. So he started a breakfast club where he and other veterans could meet and simply be there for one another.

“Basically what it is is a veteran would connect with another veteran that either has no family or homebound or just, you know, needs another person to talk to,” said Reuer.

Reuer thinks he’s reached many veterans over the years, but a recent phone call led to a new venture in giving back.

“I got a call from Martha Anderson, who I knew from the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch. She’s retired from there. And when I guess Roxanne had brought her need up to her. Martha says, ‘I know just the guy,'” said Reuer.

Roxanne Thomas, widow to a fallen veteran, reached out to people in the community seeking help preparing her home for winter.

Reuer and other veterans did just that.

“I’m glad that these veterans came out to help me and my family and it is overwhelming. I didn’t expect this to go this far. I just thought a few people would come and help,” said Thomas.

“It seems like what we’re doing today is going to be much more than just visiting the home and shut-in veterans, but helping widows who need our assistance,” said Reuer.

One call from Roxanne for help is now leading to a whole new mission. A group Richard is calling Veterans Connect.

His plan, continuing to visit the sick and shut-in veterans but also helping fallen veteran widows however he can help — Because military means family.

“My purpose is to do whatever I can to get, not only just for me, but to get other veterans on board to say I can do that too,” said Reuer.