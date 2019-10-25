Veterans Voices: Bottineau veterans share stories about their service and life

Here at KX News, we’re proud of our armed forces and the veterans that have served our country. Two Bottineau County veterans share stories about their time in the service, and how their service brought them, and others, together.

“We do call it the senior daycare out here,” said Les Sand, Army veteran.

Veterans from all over Bottineau County meet up almost daily to share stories about their life experiences. And those can be from their time in the service to things that are happening in their day-to-day life.

Some say they don’t let the truth interfere with a good story.

“Listen to the lies. Lots of lies here,” said Bill Pritchard, Army veteran.

Lies about what?

“Oh, everything. They’re not lies. Just stories,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard volunteered for the draft in 1969. He spent his first year in Fort Louis Washington and the second in South Korea.

“Cause I was going to lose my deferment because I wasn’t doing really well in school — too much partying, I suppose,” Pritchard said.

“And, I don’t know. A friend of mine walked up and one day said he was going to go up and volunteer for the draft and I said, ‘I’m coming with you.’ And that was it. I didn’t think about it. Just did it.”

He shared one of his memories during his time in South Korea.

“Once in a while at night, we had guards posted around the perimeter of the compound. And once a while at night, they’d be shooting,” Pritchard said.

“I don’t know what they’d be shooting at. But if you happened to be outside using the restroom or whatever, it scared you.”

He didn’t re-enlist because it was the Vietnam Era and he didn’t want to go there. But that doesn’t mean the time he had in the service was bad.

“I enjoyed my time in the service. Probably more than I should have, actually,” Pritchard said.

“You just learn how to cope.”

Cope with what?

“Life,” Pritchard said.

Veteran Les Sand was also in the Army. He joined his last year of high school and served from 1960 to 1963. His group was called up for the Berlin Crisis and was in Fort Louis Washington for 10 months.

“Well, I got to run into some of the guys that I went through basic with out there. That was kind of neat,” Sand said.

“Guys I thought I’d never see again.”

Now, they’re just two of a large group of guys who show up regularly to meet and talk about their lives.

“Bottineau, mostly. Old times, a lot of people,” Pritchard said.

“I’m one of the youngest ones here and some of the stuff they talk about is pretty interesting.”

They’ve enjoyed good coffee, treats and a good hangout for the last five years.

And, they don’t plan on stopping the conversation anytime soon.

The Veterans Memorial Hall is wheelchair accessible, so everyone can join in on the conversation.

Sand also said they aren’t prejudiced — they’ll pick on everybody.