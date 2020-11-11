Veterans Voices collection: Personal stories of service and sacrifice

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

On Veterans Day, we honor those who serve and haved served in the military.

They are your neighbors, co-workers, customers, friends.

They served to protect and defend the state and the nation and, in doing so, served to protect and defend you.

KX News has highlighted at least 20 of our area veterans over the past several weeks to learn more about what they did and what they’re doing today.

Their stories are an inspiration and a reminder that the comfort of freedom requires ongoing vigilance and a willingness to protect that right.

You can view every story we’ve featured in our Veterans Voices collection at the KX News website.

You won’t be disappointed in these uplifting personal stories of service and sacrifice.