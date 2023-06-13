MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The COVID-19 Pandemic is over — and while more people adopted pets in 2020, there aren’t enough veterinarians to care for them in North Dakota.

Experts say pet adoptions went up since 2020, but many veterinarians also retired and fewer graduates are taking their places. This, unfortunately, is causing long delays for animal appointments and even reduces the availability of emergency services.

Dr. Louis Pinkerton, who owns Pinkerton Animal Hospital in Minot, says that one possible fix is to allow vet technicians to perform simple procedures that only veterinarians are allowed to perform in the state right now. Thankfully, there is a possible solution, as Pinkerton also notes that bonuses and incentives can encourage veterinarians to move and set up shop in North Dakota.

“We’re really short veterinarians,” Pinkerton stated. “We have a finders fee, and have for years, of $5,000 if somebody points somebody in our direction and were able to hire them.”

Another solution could be allowing telehealth for pets — a program similar to a law Arizona passed in its recent legislative session. Some North Dakota veterinarians say they plan to advocate for similar laws, here, soon.

Due to the shortage of vets in our state, some clinics have also stopped taking emergency after-hours visits. Here is a list of places that can see your pet, even in emergencies.